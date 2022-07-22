Monkeypox cases more than doubled in North Texas this week, according to new data

Of the 183 cases in Texas, 89 have been reported in the North Texas region, up from 42 reported Tuesday.

DALLAS — The number of monkeypox cases reported in North Texas has more than doubled since Tuesday, and nearly half of the statewide cases are here now, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on Friday reported new data that showed the statewide total has grown to 183 cases, up from 110 reported Tuesday.

The North Texas area includes Texas Public Health Regions 2 and 3 within the department.

The state health department also reported there have been three female cases reported in the state; officials reported the first female case Tuesday.

While many of the symptoms of monkeypox mimic the flu, sores and lesions are what sets it apart.

Person-to-person transmission of monkeypox is primarily through direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs, or body fluids. Anyone who has sores or a rash caused by the virus is infectious until they are fully healed.

While there is a vaccine for monkeypox, availability remains low in Texas, as demand is outstripping supply in recent weeks, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune.

The state health department website advises people to check with their healthcare provider or local health department for more information about vaccines. It's unclear how many doses are available in Texas, though Dallas County officials this week reported that it had used all 100 doses it had available.

While cases have risen over the last month, the threat of the disease to the general population in Dallas County remains low, Dallas County Health and Human Services said last week. Monkeypox doesn't spread easily between people without close, skin-to-skin contact and is a rare disease.