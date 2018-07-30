DENVER, Colo. — A patient hospitalized in Denver tested negative for the Ebola virus Sunday after being evaluated out of precaution, health officials said.

Earlier Sunday, the patient had been hospitalized with Ebola being considered "as a potential but unlikely diagnosis," according to a news release from Denver Health hospital.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Sunday night that the patient tested negative for Ebola, which causes severe bleeding and can lead to organ failure and death.

The patient was evaluated in an isolation unit but was listed in "fair" condition, according to the hospital. The hospital remained under normal operations Sunday, and "there is no threat or concern for patient, staff or visitor safety," the news release said.

Ebola put Dallas on high alert in 2014, when a Liberian man visiting family here died of the disease at Presbyterian Hospital. Thomas Eric Duncan remains the only person to die of the virus after becoming sick in the U.S.

Two nurses who cared for Duncan at Presbyterian Hospital, Nina Pham and Amber Vinson, also contracted the disease but survived.

Pham later sued Presbyterian, claiming that the hospital did not properly train staff on how to treat Ebola and that nurses weren't properly protected from the virus. Pham and the hospital reached a settlement in the lawsuit in 2016.

