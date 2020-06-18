Denton enters risk level 3 after mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile Virus

Denton officials say risk level 3 indicates that the probability of a person contracting a mosquito-borne disease like West Nile is low to moderate.

The City of Denton has increased its mosquito surveillance and response plan to risk level 3.

This is in response to a sample of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Health officials say the sample was collected on June 15 from a trap located at the IOOF Cemetery on Fort Worth and Eagle drives.

Denton officials say risk level 3 indicates that the probability of a person contracting a mosquito-borne disease like West Nile is low to moderate.

The plan is divided into 5 levels based on the risk.

City officials say they will increase working proactively to control mosquito populations and lower the threat of West Nile Virus.

They ask that residents help control the mosquito population by eliminating standing water from these areas:

Open trash/recycling carts

Boats and pool covers

Fountains and birdbaths

Clogged rain gutters

Low areas

Water bowls for pets

Buckets and barrels

Flower pots and saucers

Leaky hoses

Wagons and other toys

Ponds

Neglected pools

Tires

Piles of trash or debris

Residents can also pick up two Bti briquets, which are tablet larvacides, while the supply lasts.

People will be required to show their driver’s license or a current City of Denton utility bill to prove residency, officials say.

The supplies can be picked up at either of the two locations:

City Hall East, 601 E. Hickory St., Ste F.

1100 S. Mayhill Rd. in the Pecan Creek Water.