The first flu-related death has been reported in Denton County, health officials confirm.

On Friday, Denton County Public Health officials confirmed an adult had died from the flu. They did not release any other details because they want to protect the confidentially of the victim, according to a news release.

"Announcing the first flu death of this season in Denton County is incredibly difficult. Flu activity remains high in Denton County, and we want to remind residents to receive their flu vaccine to best protect themselves and others," said Denton County Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez.

Health experts are urging residents to get a flu vaccine and to take preventative actions that will help stop spreading the illness, including washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.

