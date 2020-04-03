DALLAS — First responders are preparing for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19 in North Texas.

Firefighters are on the front lines and are usually the first to come in contact with a sick patient. In Kirkland, Wash., about 20 firefighters are under quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus.

"All we can really do at this point is to take some precautions when we have a patient that is suspected of having symptoms of the coronavirus,” said Charlie Abney, the vice president of the Dallas Firefighters Association.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Dallas or Tarrant counties but fire departments are taking precautions.

In Dallas, 911 dispatchers are getting more information from people with respiratory problems before dispatching paramedics. They have a series of questions they will ask like have they traveled outside the United States.

"Our first responders will get a red flag if they were called to that home and they would know to take precautions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is probably one of the better-equipped departments to deal with infectious diseases after a man and two nurses were infected with Ebola in 2014.

DFR had to quarantine firefighters who were in contact with the initial Ebola patient.

"We actually have some kits that were made up after that that have the gowns, have the shields have things all in one package,” Abney said.

If firefighters suspect they are dealing with a coronavirus patient, they are told to immediately put a mask on the person and then put on their safety equipment

“This time around it’s fairly common knowledge of what we need to do,” Abney said.

Jenkins asks that the general public not hoard masks that are needed by first responders and people who are sick.

“Please stop buying masks. They won't keep you safe. The masks in the public are mostly to be used by sick people to keep from getting others sick,” the county judge said.

