Dallas County reports this year's first human case of West Nile Virus

At least 18 cities within the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

Dallas County health officials announced this year's first human case of West Nile Virus. Health officials stated Wednesday that the patient lives in Highland Park within the 75205 ZIP code.

The county says it is unable to provide additional information regarding the West Nile case due to privacy reasons.

Currently, at least 18 cities within the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

Last week, Dallas and Tarrant counties reported the highest number of mosquito pools testing positive for the West Nile virus in the state.

Nearly 30% of all mosquito pools recently surveilled in Tarrant County tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The first West Nile virus human case and death of the 2020 season was reported on July 21 when a Fort Worth senior adult died from the virus.

This week, crews are scheduled for ground spraying in Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Coppell, Desoto, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, and Lancaster.

Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS, urged residents to take protective measures by utilizing the ‘4Ds’ to reduce the risk of West Nile virus:

DEET: Whenever outside, use FDA approved insect repellents.

Dress: Wear long, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing when going outdoors.

Drain: All areas of standing water in or around your home where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

Dawn, day and dusk: Limit time outside as mosquitoes will bite at any time.

Most infected people will show no symptoms, according to Dallas County health officials. Symptoms typically develop between three to 14 days after a mosquito bite.

Some of the symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Additional information regarding the West Nile Virus in Dallas County can be found online.