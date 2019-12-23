DALLAS — A 34-year-old Dallas County patient recently died from the flu, becoming the county's fourth flu-related death this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The patient was a Dallas resident. No other information is available on the patient because of medical confidentiality, officials said.

The 2019-20 flu season has started early. In addition to the four flu-related deaths in Dallas County, there have been two pediatric flu-related deaths this season in Tarrant County.

“While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine," said Dr. Philip Huang, the director of DCHHS.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone older than 6 months get a yearly flu vaccine.

Flu vaccines for adults and children is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at DCHHS, 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway.

DCCHS will also provide free flu immunizations at the Health and Safety Fair on Jan. 25 at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

