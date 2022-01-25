According to his grandmother 17-year old Antrevon Bolden is now off the ventilator and is able to eat, point and nod, but still can't speak.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teen continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering severe brain trauma.

The result of a car-surfing attempt just over a week ago. His grandmother shared the above video of 17-year old Antrevon Bolden in the hospital.

According to Bolden's grandmother he is now off the ventilator and is able to eat, point and nod, but still can't speak.

His family knows his recovery will take time.

Bolden has been accepted into a rehab facility in Austin where he will eventually be transferred.

The family has set up a go fund me to help with his expected medical bills. to view the account click here.

