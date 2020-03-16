FORT WORTH, Texas — This weekend across North Texas, houses of worship were closed.

Both Dallas and Tarrant counties had recommended canceling any event that had more than 250 people in attendance.

New CDC guidance released Sunday afternoon recommended canceling events of more than 50 people, including sporting events and weddings, for the next eight weeks.

RELATED: New CDC coronavirus guidelines: Cancel events with 50 or more people

Some North Texas church services streamed online addressed coronavirus head-on, while others continued on as normal.

"God is keeping our bodies every time we remember to wash our hands and take our vitamins," Rev. Canon Janet Waggoner said at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. "God is keeping us by being present with us in our homes day by day."

“When we decide to face the unknowable together with others, to pursue sanctity in the face of uncertainty, that is when our humanity is on full display," a rabbi at Congregation Shearith Israel said.

Several faiths have only announced the cancellation of services for this weekend. Many are pushing people to continue to check in for updates as guidance on how to handle COVID-19 changes rapidly.

On Friday, March 13, Bishop Edward Burns announced the Catholic Diocese of Dallas is suspending all public masses until March 30, 2020 due to public health concerns.

Elderly people remain the most vulnerable to the virus, according to healthcare officials.

“We have some wonderful men and women who serve in the medical profession who need our prayers right now,” Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church said during a Sunday service.

WFAA is keeping track of cancellations of worship services that have been canceled or adjusted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

