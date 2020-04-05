Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Monday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Monday, May 4, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key updates

Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown

Greece has begun gradually lifting its restrictive measures after a 42-day lockdown

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 67,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 247,000 people have died around the globe.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses

An anonymous donor has gifted their local hospital $1 million, designating the funds to go entirely to the staff, from floor cleaners to nurses.

This means $800 bonuses this month for staff at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California. Nursing supervisor Amy Loudon says she’s amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with everyone on their team, working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Italians get back to work as lockdown eases

Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem infections.

Around the country, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, and restaurants and gelaterie scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service.

Sit-down service in bars and restaurants, as well as the reopening of commercial shops and hairdressers is still several weeks off and dependent on the implementation of social distancing and hygiene measures. Italians were told to wear masks in closed spaces and public transport.

Mourners were able to attend funerals for some of Italy’s nearly 29,000 dead, but the services were limited to 15 people and there was still no word on when Masses would resume. Professional athletes were allowed to get back to training and parks opened their gates to stir-crazy joggers, parents and children, though playgrounds were still off-limits.

Greece gradually lifts 42-day lockdown

Greece has begun gradually lifting its restrictive measures after a 42-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, Greeks are no longer restricted as to why they can leave their homes, and don’t need to send an SMS or carry a self-written permit justifying being outdoors.