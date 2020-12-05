Widespread COVID-19 testing available in Tarrant County, but officials say not enough are taking advantage

At the three county-run sites, officials say they have 425 total tests available per day, but appointments aren't being filled

FORT WORTH, Texas — Widespread COVID-19 testing is finally available in Tarrant County, but officials say not enough people are taking advantage of it.

Testing was discussed at length Tuesday at Tarrant County Commissioners Court. In addition to the dozens of private testing sites already available, the county now has three of its own drive-thru testing sites available at no cost to patients.

“Through our (county) testing sites, we have 425 tests or appointments available per day, Monday through Friday, and not all of the appointments are being consumed,” said Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director.

Since opening about two weeks ago, Taneja said about 1,900 people have been tested at those three county sites that were opened in conjunction with UNT Health Science Center and the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington. Of those, about 1,500 have received their results already, and Taneja said 5.5% have tested positive.

Before being given a COVID-19 test at one of these sites, you first have to take an online screening. Taneja said about 900 people who took that screening and qualified did not schedule appointments, though about 200 of them were either fake names or people simply testing the system.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley was asked what the reason is behind the testing availability, whether perhaps the need has already been met or are people simply not taking advantage.

“It’s a combination of all of the above,” Whitley said. “I think we’ve got some people who for whatever reason may have qualified to be tested and they didn’t. Maybe it’s transportation, maybe it’s hours or schedule… I don’t know, but one of the things we heard from the very beginning is we need to test more and I believe we need to test more.”

You can find testing availability here: www.covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com

The county also revealed 37% of its COVID-19 positive cases are coming from facilities, like nursing homes and the Federal Medical Center, where hundreds of prisoners have tested positive.

Whitley stressed the importance of testing FMC’s staff, so they don’t unknowingly spread the virus to the community. Taneja said of the 300 or so staff members, 91 have tested already with the county and 25 were tested at private facilities.

The county has another testing opportunity for prison staff Wednesday, and while they cannot mandate testing for federal prison staff, Whitley asked officials to work closely with the prison to stress how important it is.