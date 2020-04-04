City of Dallas officials announced they are adjusting their approach when it comes to public parking near White Rock Lake.

Last weekend, city officials closed public parking lots near the lake in hopes of preventing large crowds. However, the closure then led to public parking spilling into nearby neighborhoods, resulting in parking violations, officials say.

Going forward, Park and Recreation officials have decided to reopen the public parking lots at the lake.

They will work with the transportation department, Dallas police and other departments to control and close entry points when the parking lots are full, according to a news release.

This will include the use of digital signs, staffing, and barricades.

Transportation officials say this weekend they are going to pilot a "no-parking-without-permit" program at The Peninsula and Emerald Isle.

In addition, city officials are also testing parking lot closures and other measures at Bachman Lake park areas.

"The City will continue to adapt its approach to balance the need to enforce emergency orders and physical distancing guidelines as well as people’s need to enjoy the outdoors in all parks and trails safely," a news release stated.

