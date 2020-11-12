Getting a COVID-19 test? Here's a look at when you should get it and how to book it

Heather Fernandez, CEO of Solv Health, says the days heading into weekends and into holidays are busiest for testing

FORT WORTH, Texas — The longer the pandemic goes, chances are you or someone you know has either gotten a COVID-19 test or will need to.

“Consumers really want testing,” said Heather Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Solv Health. “And the good news is, in addition to vaccines, testing availability has become greater and greater.”

Solv Health is a website and app where people can search for and book available doctor’s appointments, urgent care slots, and now COVID tests.

“We saw a 3x increase in the overall demand for COVID testing in the D-FW area just from August to the peak in November around thanksgiving,” Fernandez said.

And she says her company’s data, taken from 130 testing sites around Dallas-Fort Worth, reveals even more about people’s testing habits.

“What we're seeing is in advance of the weekends, in advance of the holidays, you're seeing a massive surge in demand for testing,” Fernandez said. “And what that tells us is that people are proactively using testing as more of a ‘just in case’ tool.”

“Thursdays and Fridays are absolutely the highest in demand,” she added, “and the slots that are highest in demand are 4 and 5 o'clock.”

Dr. Erin Carlson, director of graduate public health programs at UT Arlington, says it’s good that people are testing.

“I appreciate the effort to know your status,” she said.

But she reminded people who are testing specifically before holidays and weekends to seriously quarantine both before and after those tests, because you can get infected at any time.

“It's not a get out of jail free card just because you have that negative test,” Dr. Carlson said.

Fernandez said her data also shows you should plan testing in advance, and book appointments earlier in the day and week if you can.

“Our data shows when you walk in to try and get a test, you're waiting 99 minutes,” Fernandez said, versus 17 minutes with an appointment.

State's interactive map shows testing sites near you

The Texas Department of State Health Services has a map that allows Texas residents to find testing sites, including drive-thru sites and walk-in locations.

Users can click the map icons to see what testing requirements are in place, the testing location hours and what type of test is done at each site.