AUSTIN, Texas — The WGC-Dell Match Play tournament in Austin is scheduled to proceed despite a growing public concern over coronavirus.

The PGA said it has established protocols to promote the health and safety of the fans and constituents who will be on site in late March, which includes the installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations at all restroom locations, along with additional stations positioned in high-traffic fan zones and in the volunteer headquarters and the provision of sanitizing wipes in all hospitality locations.

PGA officials also noted that out of an abundance of caution, some golfers may decline to sign autographs at the event.

In 2019, Kevin Kisner outplayed the likes of golfing greats such as Matt Kuchar and Tiger Woods to earn the title of 2019 Dell Match Play Champion.

FULL PGA STATEMENT TO KVUE:

The PGA TOUR is very mindful of concerns regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in light of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play being held in two weeks in Austin, Texas. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our tournament teams, volunteers, players, fans, sponsors, community and anyone associated with the event.

We have been and are continuing to monitor the developing situation closely through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. Based upon current knowledge and their recommendations on planning for mass gatherings, we are proceeding as scheduled with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month. We will continue to review the available information with authorities and take appropriate action as advised.

In the meantime, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has established protocols to promote the health and safety of our fans and constituents who will be on site later this month, including the installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations at all restroom locations, along with additional stations positioned in high-traffic fan zones and in the volunteer headquarters and the provision of sanitizing wipes in all hospitality locations. Fans will also be permitted to bring hand sanitizer into the tournament. The championship is also ensuring thorough cleaning practices with disinfectant in restrooms and food-vending areas each night, and reinforcing with staff and volunteers to be extra vigilant with regards to personal hygiene (hand washing with soap and water 20 seconds or more, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc.).

Furthermore, fans should be aware that – out of an overabundance of caution – some players may decline to sign autographs at the event. This is out of respect for the health and well-being of all involved, and the PGA TOUR and its players greatly appreciate your understanding.

We encourage our fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as CDC and refrain from attending the tournament if you are ill. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

In February, WGC-Dell Match Play announced it was offering free tickets to active duty and reserved military members.

Regular tickets are also on sale online, including daily grounds tickets, daily ultra club tickets, weekly grounds tickets and weekly ultra club tickets. Children under the age of 15 are also admitted for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For fans interested in an upgraded tournament experience, tickets to The ULTRA Club are available in a limited quantity. According to organizers, The ULTRA Club, is a premium, climate-controlled venue with sports-bar like seating and TVs located along the left side of the fairway of par-5 12th hole with stunning views of the Pennybacker Bridge and Lake Austin.

The 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play will be in Austin from March 25 to March 29.

