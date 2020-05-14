Another 2.5 million job losses expected in Thursday weekly report

It's a sign that stream of people filing for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic is slowing.

Economists cited by USA TODAY and Yahoo predict 2.5 million jobs lost for the week ending May 9. That's down from 3.2 million one week earlier and far below the record 6.9 million who lost their jobs in one week at the end of March.

If their predictions are accurate, 36 million people will have lost their jobs over the past eight weeks.

The report is due out at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The April jobs report released last week showed the unemployment rate in the U.S. at 14.7%. That's the highest since the Great Depression. That number is expected to increase when the May jobs report comes out on June 5.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday of the threat of a prolonged recession and urged Congress and the White House to act further to prevent long-lasting economic damage.

The Fed and Congress have taken far-reaching steps to try to counter what is likely to be a severe downturn resulting from the widespread shutdown of the U.S. economy. But Powell cautioned that numerous bankruptcies among small businesses and extended unemployment for many people remain a serious risk.

Additional rescue aid from government spending or tax policies, though costly, would be “worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” he said.

Powell spoke a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, proposed a $3 trillion aid package that would direct money to state and local governments, households, and health-care workers. This money would come on top of roughly $3 trillion in earlier financial assistance that the government has provided. The Fed itself has also intervened by slashing interest rates to near zero and creating numerous emergency lending programs.

Yet Trump administration officials have said they want to first see how previous aid packages affect the economy. And Republican leaders in Congress have expressed skepticism about allowing significant more spending right now. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said there is no “urgency” to act.

Powell, though, made clear his concern that a recession may last long enough to cause extensive damage to the economy and make a recovery weaker and slower. In such a scenario, unemployed workers would lose skills and their connections in the job market, making it harder for them to find new employment. And with many small businesses bankrupt, fewer companies would be available to hire the jobless.

“Deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy,” the chairman warned in his prepared remarks before holding an online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come.”

Powell said the economy could eventually return to where it was before the pandemic, with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5%.