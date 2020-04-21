Watch: Gov. Abbott talks about jobs, unemployment in Texas amid coronavirus crisis

More than 1.5 million Texans have applied for unemployment in recent weeks, according to the governor's office.

Dallas County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the stay-at-home order through May 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tuesday afternoon vote was 3-2.

Previously, the stay-at-home order was set to end on April 30.

Dallas County officials first declared a local disaster on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world and has infected more than 1,500 people so far in North Texas. The declaration was extended through May 20.

Top updates for Tuesday, April 21:

Oil prices took a deep nose dive on the markets yesterday, with the price going into the negative dollar amount at points. Here's what that could mean for Texas.

Fort Worth's mayor is getting tested today for COVID-19. Mayor Betsy Price said she had been in close contact with a positive case, so though she is asymptomatic, she will get tested. She is currently self-quarantining.

The Katy Trail has some new usage guidelines, and it's all based on your last name. The effort is to limit the number of people on the trail at any one time.

Gov. Abbott speaks about jobs and resources for Texans

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference Tuesday to talk about job openings available in the state.

Tarrant County reports 3 additional deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. They include a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, and an Arlington man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

They also announced 84 new cases, bringing the total cases to 1,333.

Also on Tuesday, Tarrant County officials updated an executive order to be in line with the latest statewide order allowing elective medical procedures and some business openings.

ICE detention center in Alvarado sees spike in coronavirus cases

At least 24 people being held at the Prairieland Detention Center have now tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials reported Tuesday.

On Monday, the facility in Alvarado reported just three cases.

The jump means Prairieland now has the second-largest number of cases among all the ICE detention centers in the country. ICE has reported a total of 220 cases among people in custody.

Hospital capacity remains roughly the same in Dallas

A little more than half of Dallas' hospital beds are currently occupied, the most recent data from Mayor Eric Johnson's office suggests. Of available ICU beds, 58% are occupied, while about 31% of hospital ventilators are in use. These numbers have remained fairly consistent.

A total of 25 hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers Sunday.

The daily numbers are required under an emergency regulation that Johnson announced last month during a news conference.

Below is a list released by the Dallas mayor's office of the aggregated totals from 25 hospitals in the city:

Total beds : 5,711 Beds occupied : 2,973

: 5,711 Total ICU beds : 827 ICU beds occupied : 478

: 827 Total ventilators : 942 Ventilators in use : 296

: 942

One death, six other cases reported at Waxahachie nursing home

Seven people associated with Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation have contracted COVID-19, Waxahachie officials said. At least one has died from the disease.

Representatives of the nursing home have told city and county officials they believe the case count will rise in the coming days. The facility is working with the state health department and is under monitoring by state authorities, Waxahachie officials said.

City and county personnel have offered their support, along with a generous supply of personal protective equipment.

The facility confirmed its first positive case on April 6.

“The situation at Legend Oaks just further illustrates how quickly this virus spreads, and how difficult it is to contain, especially in close quarters,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Griffith.

Hunt County reports 3 new cases, retracts one

Three people under 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, officials said Monday.

One girl and two boys under the age of 17 were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. All three live in the same zip code, 75401.

Officials also retracted a former case, for their 29th patient. The test result was misreported, according to officials, due to a problem with a fax.

The county has now had 34 total cases.

New Fort Worth testing site opens

MD Medical Group is opening its tenth drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in North Texas, a representative for the company said.

The location is the second one for the group in Tarrant County and will be located next to The Potter's House Church Fort Worth campus at 1200 Woodhaven Blvd.

It opens Tuesday.

A company spokesperson said the company has already tested more than 1,000 people at its current Fort Worth location and continues to see an increase in demand, hence the opening.

Asymptomatic and symptomatic people can be tested at the group's different locations, as well as children who are at least 2 years old.

The testing sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can handle up to 200 people a day.

Those wishing to get tested are asked to make appointments for the test via phone at 1-888-776-5252. Same-day appointments are available, the spokesperson said.

MD Medical Group testing locations:

Tarrant County

MD Family Clinic at 1200 Woodhaven Blvd. in Fort Worth

Clinicas Mi Doctor at 4200 South Freeway, #106, in Fort Worth (open Saturdays)

Dallas County

MD Family Clinic at 2636 W. Walnut St. in Garland

MD Family Clinic at 9991 Marsh Lane, #100 in Dallas (open Saturdays)

MD Family Clinic at 1111 S. Irving Heights Drive in Irving

MD Family Clinic at 9709 Bruton Road in Dallas

MD Kids Pediatrics at 3201 W. Saner Ave. in Dallas

Clinicas Mi Doctor at 410 E. Pioneer Pkwy, #300, in Grand Prairie

Collin County

MD Kids Pediatrics at 7800 Preston Road, #300, in Plano

Denton County

Clinicas Mi Doctor at 701 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville (open Saturdays)

