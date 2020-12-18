Walmart Neighborhood Market temporarily closing in Garland due to COVID-19 cases

Updated at 3:04 p.m. with info on the number of cases.
Walmart announced that it will be temporarily closing its store at 1855 S Garland Avenue at 2 p.m. Friday to allow thorough cleaning and sanitization of the building.
Garland health officials confirmed the store was closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak among employees. Ten employees tested positive.
The company said the location will remain closed Saturday so that employees can restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
When workers return Sunday, the store said it will continue to perform health screens, temperature checks, and provide all associates with facemasks and gloves.