LORTON, Virginia — It was through social media that Stacy Ng found a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, she joined a new Facebook group called "RVs 4 MDs." The group matches RV and camper owners with health care workers to loan them a safe place to stay.

Ng wrote a post, letting the group know she was willing to loan her RV to a health care worker treating COVID-19 patients. Within five minutes, she had several responses. The first to answer was Mackenzie Young, a critical care nurse in Staunton.

"These are the people that are putting their lives on the line for me and others in that group. Now is the time to help out and we have something to give," said Ng.

RELATED: RVs 4 MDs aims to give nurses, first responders a safe place to sleep during pandemic

Three days after posting to Facebook, Ng and her 10-year old son drove their RV from their Lorton home down to Young and her family.

Mackenize Young (left) with her 6-year old son and Stacy Ng (right) with her 10-year old son, posing in front of Ng's RV

Mackenzie Young

Young has been staying in a hotel since the first positive case of COVID-19 in her area to protect her husband and 6-year old son.

"She is ultimately protecting them and putting their needs first and foremost and that's not a gift I can ever repay. Ever," said Young.

The RV, now parked in front of her home, is a way for Young to continue to protect her family, but also gives her a chance to watch her son play in the front yard from a distance.

Critical care nurse Mackenzie Young pictured with her husband, 6-year old son and family dog

Mackenzie Young

RELATED: 'The thing our company can do is sew' | DC bridal boutique donates masks to health care workers

After just two weeks, the Facebook group now has more than 23,000 members. Hundreds of people all across the country have joined in on the same act of kindness. It's an act of kindness that has turned strangers into family.

Traquan Gregory is an EMT in Buckingham County, Virginia. Last week, a Richmond couple dropped off their RV so he wouldn't have to worry about potentially exposing his wife and four kids to coronavirus.

"They brought the camper to my home, they set it up and they wouldn't even take any gas money. It was definitely a blessing," said Gregory.

Traquan Gregory

For Young and so many other health care professionals working on the front lines of this pandemic, knowing their family is protected brings them peace.

"The real heroes are the ones who are donating their campers. It's not me, I'm doing what I love to do," she said.

RELATED: VERIFY: Stimulus checks are coming. Here's everything you need to know

RELATED: These essential workers could get $25,000 in hazard pay under 'Hero Fund' plan

RELATED: Food stamp users call on USDA to allow online ordering with SNAP benefits

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.