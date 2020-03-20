DALLAS — I know you’ve got questions about the science around the coronavirus. So, let’s take the time to answer three of them with Dr. John Carlo, a public health expert and the chief executive officer of Prism Health North Texas.

Warm weather

The first question is from Allison Wilson. She wants to know, "Is it true that warmer weather will possibly kill the virus?

“At this point, it’s too early to tell. I certainly wouldn't say it's certain one way or the other,” Carlo said.

While there is a lot of rigorous research on the flu, which spreads less in warmer months, there is very little research on the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says: “There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.”

So, the answer to that question is unknown.

Takeout food

Mark C emailed to say: “I want to support take-out and delivery dining options but… can the virus spread this way?”

Dr. Carlo says no.

“Our restaurants always have safe ways to prepare food. So, if it's done correctly there should not be a problem,” Dr. Carlo said. “This is not a foodborne illness so it would not be a part of food or eating food that would put you at risk,” he added.

The CDC says "there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food."

Still, it recommends washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety.

Blood types

Third question. Misti White asks on Facebook, "Are certain blood types more resistant to this virus?"

There are no studies about resistance. But according to a study from China, people with Type-A blood might be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Researchers studying data from the outbreak epicenter in Wuhan China found higher infection rates associated with Type-A blood. However, this study is preliminary and has not gone through regular channels of scientific scrutiny.

“I did see that report, too. I don’t know what we can make of it at this point. We don't have any other viruses, to my knowledge that it would have a similar impact based on blood type,” Dr. Carlo said.

The answer to that question is unknown.

