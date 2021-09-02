Here's what you need to know Tuesday about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas

Here's the latest news on the vaccine rollout in North Texas.

Top stories for Tuesday:

Texas Motor Speedway had its first vaccine clinic of the week on Tuesday, but canceled Thursday due to the forecasts of inclement weather.

The possible wintry weather on Wednesday has postponed a vaccine clinic in Fannin County.

A vaccine site in Grand Prairie and Irving is set to reopen Wednesday.

The city of Lewisville will help residents sign-up for the vaccine Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon in Texas:

2,549,120 people have received their first dose

842,870 people are fully vaccinated

3,391,990 total doses have been administered

Fannin County officials postpone Wednesday's vaccinations due to weather

Fannin County's COVID-19 vaccine hub that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday has been postponed two weeks due to weather, officials said.

The vaccines will now take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Anyone that was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 will have the same scheduled appointment time on Feb. 24, according to officials.

Those who have been affected by the postponement have been contacted by the county's vaccine scheduling center.

"Due to the winter weather forecast, the immediate safety of the citizens traveling in hazardous conditions is top priority," the news release stated.

Click here for more information on the county's vaccine call center.

Grand Prairie and Irving joint vaccine site to reopen Feb. 10

The joint vaccine facility for Grand Prairie and Irving will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 10.

It's at The Theater at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 75050.

There will be 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses administered at the location. The vaccines are for people in groups 1A or 1B. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Registration is required through Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Here is the process for the vaccine registration:

Visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services registration portal at DallasCounty.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-vaccination.php or call (855) 466-8639 for registration assistance (available in English and Spanish, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily).

Complete and submit the registration form.

Residents will receive an email to confirm registration. The email will include frequently asked questions (FAQs) with additional information.

Residents will be prioritized based on Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) criteria and will be contacted by an area vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

On the appointment date, residents come to the vaccination site to receive the first vaccine dose. Individuals should print and bring the completed registration form.

Lewisville hosting vaccine registration event Wednesday

The city of Lewisville is hosting a vaccine registration event to help people get signed up for their dose.

It will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Park (north end of the parking lot) at 1899 S. Edmonds Lane. There will be mobile hotspots on-site for free Wi-Fi access.

The sign-ups will be for the Denton County Public Health Interest Portal.

There will be assistance available for Spanish and Chin speakers.

It's an outdoor event and face masks will be required for assistance.

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting vaccine clinics Tuesday, Friday

Texas Motor Speedway will host three more days of vaccine clinics, which started at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and continuing on Friday afternoon.

The clinic had been scheduled to operate Thursday, but was canceled due to the forecast for possible icy conditions.

“We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Judge Andy Eads said in a release.

There will be more than 22,000 first and second doses available this week by appointment only through Denton County Public Health.

On Friday, DCPH will administer around 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which had been planned for Thursday, and 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments for Friday's clinic will be sent Wednesday evening via email and text.

Last week, more than 27,000 doses were administered over three days through a 16-lane drive-thru program where residents remained in their vehicles to receive the vaccines.

Here is this week's schedule. The vaccines are appointment-only:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12: Noon to 4:30 p.m.