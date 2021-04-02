What to know about the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Methodist Dallas said is not accepting walk-ins for the two-day coronavirus vaccine clinic. People eligible for the vaccine must register online for an appointment.

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced it is helping with transportation to Methodist Dallas Medical Center for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday.

The two-day event is a partnership effort between the City of Dallas and Methodist Healthcare System, where 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to people in Groups 1A and 1B. The clinic is operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

DART said will provide seven staffed buses for the vaccination event. These buses will transport people with verified appointments from remote parking lots to the vaccine location and back to their vehicles.

Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine and names are being pulled from the Dallas County registration list. Click here to register for the vaccine online. People can also call the county's new registration hotline that launched Thursday at 1-855-466-8639.

Announcing Dallas County’s new vaccine registration hotline number that launches today. This hotline goes live at 11am today. pic.twitter.com/bVzKK7mxh6 — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) February 4, 2021

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson held a news conference Thursday morning and provided an update on the vaccine efforts after touring the hospital.

He said as of 10:30 a.m. the hospital had administered 600 vaccines. The mayor shared that the total vaccine process at Methodist Dallas Medical Center is taking about 20 minutes. People are required to stay for the 15 minute observation period after receiving the shot.

"I think being able to get a life-saving vaccine in under an hour is not a bad thing," Johnson said. "I would say that sounds pretty good."

Methodist Health System CEO Jim Scoggin also said that the hospital has applied to become a Texas vaccine hub.

Scoggin said it's likely that the clinic will give out all 3,000 shots. He said if the hospital is unable to administer the all of doses, the operating hours will be extended.

Earlier this week, Johnson said he believes that the partnership will help ensure the City’s very limited vaccine supply is distributed faster and more efficiently.

During the news conference, the mayor also expressed Methodist Dallas has played an important role in healthcare, prior to the pandemic because of its central location.