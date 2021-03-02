North Texan believes the COVID-19 vaccine 'paves way to freedom' to return to some normalcy amid the pandemic

"This is my way to freedom. I can go back to work," said Pat Parker, who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PLANO, Texas — Pat Parker said she felt a nervous excitement as she drove up to get her COVID-19 vaccine at John Clark Stadium in Plano on Tuesday. The Plano resident did not think this day would come for a long while, especially when she found out she was number 16,793 on the county's wait list.

"This is my way to freedom. I can go back to work," said Parker.

She was not going to be late for her Tuesday appointment, so she arrived at the stadium 20 minutes before her appointment time. She told WFAA about the kind and welcoming staff at Curative.

"You would have thought I was the first person in line," said Parker.

She said the wait inside her vehicle was only about 30 minutes, and she passed the time with a book.

Parker has been a teacher for 51 years and the classroom is a place where she truly feels at peace. The English teacher last taught two semesters ago, but then the pandemic hit. Reduced enrollment at schools put many educators out of work.

"I am so excited. I am so relieved I am tearing up," she said soon after getting the vaccination.

Now that she's received her first dose of the vaccine she is hopeful to return to work. She is also hopeful to do things again that she couldn't do in isolation.