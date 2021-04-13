'I was not surprised': Infectious disease specialist breaks down Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

She also wants people to remember that the risk for blood clotting is much higher with other medications and substances.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — It's been a little more than a month since Gabrelle Martin got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I feel blessed and relieved that I’ve been vaccinated and that I’m full vaccinated," Martin said.

She agreed to check in weekly on a mobile app about any side effects or concerns. Luckily, she hasn't much to report.

"I’ve had no side effects," Martin said. "Nothing that has caused me any concern or anything.”

Martin said multiple people reached out to her Tuesday to check on her after the CDC and FDA called for a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution, following reports of blood clotting in six patients.

“I feel for the ladies that may be feeling side effects from it, but you know, six out of how every many have been vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson…," Martins said. "You know it doesn’t raise concern for me.”

According to the CDC, nearly 6.8 million people have received the vaccine. Six patients reporting blood clots means fewer than one in every 1 million vaccine recipients ran into that particular issue.

Dr. Crystal Howell, who is a infectious disease pharmacist and assistant professor at UNT, echoed the sentiment from the CDC that the decision to pause the vaccine was made out of an abundance of caution.

“We need to make sure that we’re taking the time necessary to make sure that we’re not doing harm so that the community, in general, can feel comfortable that we’re not trying to do harm and that if we see any potential for harm, six out of seven million is barely a potential, but we’re going to investigate it and take it seriously," Howell said.

Howell said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is mechanistically similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being administered in Europe but hasn't yet been approved in the United States.

She said there were similar, rare reports of blood clotting that led to a pause in distribution there.

“I am not surprised that it’s happening because I do think that the FDA and CDC have done a pretty good job with the vaccines and based off the AstraZeneca data, they’re being very cautious and very careful," Howell said. "That is very good to see."

With many people, particularly in communities of color, Howell admits there's a concern that the pause will discourage people even further from getting vaccinated.

“Any time you halt production on a medication, it does cause some general community worry and I would just ask the community for some patience," Howell said .

“Oral contraceptives, or birth control, or smoking," Howell said. "Both of those have about 10 to 30 times higher risk of a blood clot than the vaccine currently does.”

Howell said, despite a low percentage of vaccine recipients, reporting issues she believes the pause is necessary to make sure issues are addressed. She said the goal is address any issues before they become concerns for the general public.