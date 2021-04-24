Texas DSHS lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The CDC lifted the nationwide pause on the vaccine on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified vaccine providers in the state that they should resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The DSHS announcement comes one day after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the use of the vaccine.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an important tool in our fight against COVID-19, and the scientific review over the last 11 days has affirmed its safety and effectiveness,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. "We know some Texans prefer the simplicity of a single-dose vaccine, and the ease of storing and handling this vaccine gives providers more flexibility. Resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will prevent hospitalizations and save lives in Texas."

Use of the vaccine was paused on April 13 after the U.S. government uncovered six cases of a rare but serious type of blood clot in combination with low blood platelet count, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS.

A total of 15 cases of TTS have been identified in the U.S. out of the nearly 8 million people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All were women, most under the age of 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized as of Friday.

The DSHS has shared information on how to treat TTS with health care providers. The department recommends that vaccine providers share information from the updated Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers with everyone who receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While TTS is extremely rare, the DSHS said people should seek medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms within three weeks of receiving the vaccine:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal pain

Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision

Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection