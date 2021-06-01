Texas ranks No. 20 in U.S. for percentage of available vaccines used, data shows

As of Jan. 5, Texas has used about one-third of the vaccines that have been distributed throughout the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a KVUE Defenders analysis of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Texas ranks 20th in the U.S. for the percentage of available vaccines that have been used in relation to the number of vaccines distributed.

As of Jan. 5, Texas has only used about one-third of the vaccines that have been distributed throughout the state, according to Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data. State data shows 439,502 doses administered out of 1,333,450 doses shipped.

Several other states are in the same ballpark as Texas when it comes to vaccines administered, including Massachusetts, Missouri, Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Utah and New Jersey, which have all administered about one-third of their available vaccine doses.

The CDC data shows that South Dakota is the state administering available vaccines the fastest, with 65% of available vaccines administered. New Hampshire is in second place at 56%.

The states with the slowest vaccination rates are Arizona and Georgia, each with 16%, and Kansas, in last place with 15% of available vaccines adniminstered.

The CDC data shows that a total of 17,020,575 vaccines have been distributed nationwide as of Jan. 5, and of those, 4,836,469 doses have been administered.