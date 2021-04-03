Watch live: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins gives update on vaccine eligibility for educators, childcare workers

DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is speaking about an update to COVID-19 accine eligibility update for school and child-care personnel.
The Texas health department announced the vaccine expansion for child care providers and school staff to state vaccination sites Wednesday.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand the eligibility for vaccines to include people who work in school and child care operations.