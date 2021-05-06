Tarrant County pop-up clinics aim to help 9-to-5ers get the COVID-19 vaccine, as demand falls

MedStar and UNT Health Science Center expect to roll out even more vaccination options in the coming weeks, including additional at-home doses.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Dropping demand for COVID-19 vaccines is sparking creative solutions for vaccine distribution.

“We’ve all noticed a significant drop off in the number of people that are coming to get vaccines,” said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesperson.

MedStar partnered with Haltom City Fire-Rescue to distribute vaccine doses at the American Legion Post #655 in Haltom City Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“With the goal of attracting people who are getting off of work, getting out of school,” said Zavadsky.

It’s part of a growing effort to reach underserved communities, including a new UNT Health Science Center vaccination site at UT Arlington.

“College students, they’re busy all the time, their schedules are full and they have so little time to sometimes do self-care,” said Jessica Rangel, senior VP for clinical innovation at UNT Health Science Center.

The site launched Wednesday, serving students and staff, but also residents like Clifton Johnson.

“I just think it’s phenomenal that it’s more convenient for those people that can just walk here if they don’t have a vehicle,” Johnson said. “It’s just easy access to a lot of people.”