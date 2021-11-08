Project Unity hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics as students prepare to go back to school

Dozens of families line up at an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove to receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DALLAS — Crowds of families began gathering in the courtyard of Spanish Grove Apartments early Wednesday morning. There was a sense of urgency among some, as they waited in line for their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You know, it’s getting out of hand again,” said Anallely Mendez.

Organizers promoted the Together We Vaccinate event as an opportunity for families and qualified students to get the vaccine before children return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I wanted her to get it as soon as she could,” said Mendez.

Mendez and her husband are vaccinated. They brought their 13-year-old daughter to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I know some people are against it, and I do respect people’s opinions. But I do highly recommend it, just so this virus can just, like, stop," said Mendez.

Safety was among the factors drawing families to the community vaccine event. Children as young as 12 years old are able to get the Pfizer vaccine, with a parent or guardian present.

“I’m scared, especially with the kids going back to school,” said Lulu Iyescas.

The recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, including the spread of the delta variant and increasing hospitalizations across Dallas County are top of mind, for some.

Convenient access to vaccine, especially in vulnerable communities, remains a priority to event organizers Project Unity and its partners.

“With all of the testing sites, there was, of course, an immediate interest in getting the vaccine. Then there was a lull, because people have become complacent. But now that there has been a surge, the urgency is rising again in people. And I think, now, people realize that it could happen to them, their family members, their coworkers,” said Charlene Edwards, director of programs and events for Project Unity.

Some families believe a shot in the arm will arm their children and others with an extra later of protection during the ongoing pandemic.

“I highly encourage people and everybody to get vaccinated, so that this virus can just end,” said Mendez.