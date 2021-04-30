Pop-up vaccine clinics boost vaccine confidence and convenience

MedStar is teaming up with community leaders to make vaccinations more convenient.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As COVID-19 vaccinations start to slow down, confidence and convenience can make all the difference, according to MedStar and community leaders.

“We’re now seeing people that are on the fence about getting vaccinated,” said Michael Potts, the emergency management administrator for MedStar. “We have to find some way of reaching out to them.”

That’s why MedStar joined forces with Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a vaccine pop up clinic Friday - no appointment necessary.

“We are delighted for this opportunity,” said Louis Stewart, the assistant pastor. “Whatever reluctance there is, local vaccination clinics with people you know and people you trust makes it a lot easier to come and get your vaccination.”

It’s all happening in a neighborhood with one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in Tarrant county.

“The 76104 zip code has been hit especially hard,” Stewart said.

It’s a predominantly Black and Latino community, where residents have been putting off vaccinations not because they don’t trust the vaccine, but because they couldn’t find a convenient way to get it until now.

“For folks that don’t necessarily have access, don’t have transportation, we make it convenient for them so they can get vaccinated,” Potts said.

At least two more pop-up vaccination clinics are on MedStar’s schedule:

Thursday, May 6 at the Haltom City American Legion

Wednesday, May 12 at the Sansom Park Fire Station