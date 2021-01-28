Plano vaccine hub opens; county judge stresses it's by appointment only

Judge Hill said the first day went smoothly. The only challenge was more people showed up than had appointments.

PLANO, Texas — Collin County relocated its vaccine hub to a much larger venue at John Clark Stadium in Plano. Wednesday's opening saw long lines early.

County records show there are 195,000 people on the registration wait list. The judge hopes to get through the first 5 to 6,000 by the end of the week.

"We are operating in order of registration. Everyone who is coming today has been contacted and has been given an appointment," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

Hill told WFAA the first day of operation went smoothly. The only challenge was more people showed up than had appointments. Hill wants to stress these are not drive-up locations.

"We have had a number of people who...'I heard on social media or I heard from so and so that we can drive in today without an appointment.' We had to tell them that wasn't correct," said Hill.

WFAA noticed that a good number of vehicles were asked to turn back around if they didn't have appointments. Collin County has four vaccine hubs in total: McKinney, Plano, Frisco and Allen.

But all of this is moot without the state-delivered doses.

Two weeks ago, the county appealed to the state, telling DSHS that the dosage distribution was inequitable. Collin County and Denton County both rated lowest for doses received per capita, according to Hill.

"We have had less than our population share of doses. Our state representatives have been talking to our state officials , and I do think we will see that change this week," said Hill.