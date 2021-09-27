Parkland Hospital begins Pfizer booster shots for those eligible

On Monday, Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas began scheduling booster shots for those deemed eligible by the FDA and CDC.

DALLAS — As COVID hospitalization numbers decline, Parkland Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Chang feels a sense of relief.

"Within the last week, I'm seeing our numbers finally begin to come down," said Dr. Chang.

But he cautions that the pandemic is not over, hoping more unvaccinated people will get the vaccine.

"All [the patients] who are coming in are still largely 90% unvaccinated," said Dr. Chang.

He said there is an ample of supply of shots available.

"If you are here for your booster, you will get it. If you are here for your first or second, you will get those as well."

On Monday, Parkland Hospital started giving Pfizer booster shots, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.

Those who are fully immunized with the Pfizer two-dose vaccine can get the Pfizer booster shot eight months after the second dose if they are:

65 years and older

18 years and older with underlying medical conditions

18 years and older at increased risk of exposure

"It is now for sure clear. Those who have immunocompromised diseases absolutely should get the booster. In fact, need to get the booster," said Dr. Chang.