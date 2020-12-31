More than 500 Dallas first responders receive first dose COVID-19 vaccine

Employees from Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department, and Dallas City Marshals received the coronavirus vaccine as part of "Operation Medicine Wheel."

Dallas Fire-Rescue administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 500 first responders Wednesday.

The first responders included employees from Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department, and Dallas City Marshals.

It's part of what the City is calling "Operation Medicine Wheel." The operation includes a drive-thru style process to give the shots, using a parking garage at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

After the vaccines were given, officials said only a handful of individuals experiencing mild side-effects were reported.

Authorities did not provide additional details on what the effects were.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the vaccinations were made possible due in part to an allocation of 2,000 Moderna vaccines Texas received on Dec. 28.

Earlier this month, on Dec. 14 the first COVID-19 vaccination in the state was administered to 51-year-old Teresa Mata.

Mata is an environmental services worker who cleans the emergency room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The mother of four daughters said she got the vaccine to protect her family at home and at work, the hospital said in a release.