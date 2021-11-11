Northeast Dallas health center begins offering COVID vaccines to children, opens mobile clinic

HHM Health provides medical services to underserved communities. "We want to make sure they have the opportunity to get the vaccine just as much as anybody else."

DALLAS — Wednesday, a refugee from Burma walked into the HHM Health Vickery Clinic on Pineland Drive in Northeast Dallas to get a first COVID vaccine for his 7-year-old daughter. Having escaped political violence a year ago to protect his family, he wanted to protect young Asma from COVID too.

"It's really hitting everyone. So many people die with the COVID," Kheirul Bashar said with the help of a translator. "So, I just want to save my kids from getting COVID."

And they are an example of the communities HHM Health is trying to serve.

The Vickery clinic now offers COVID vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. The Pfizer vaccine is offered Monday through Friday at the Vickery clinic. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian authorized to consent. HHM Health also offers Pfizer and Moderna shots, doses one and two, Pfizer and Moderna booster shot, and the flu vaccine.

A mobile vaccine clinic will also be visiting community centers and schools. Jack Lowe Elementary is scheduled for Friday.

"So we serve a lot of folks from minorities. We serve refugees. And we want to make sure they have the opportunity to get the vaccine just as much as anybody else," said HHM Health Director of Population Health Katie Irwin. "We want as many children to come in as possible and be vaccinated so that they and their families and the community all be protected."

As for Asma, the 7-year-old who came to the United States with her family just one year ago, she didn't so much as shed a tear, didn't even flinch when she got her shot. Her reward? Her choice from a jar full of candy and the praise of a very proud dad.

"She's very scared of the needles. But when she got the shot, she didn't cry. And I'm very proud of her," her dad said. "It's really good for everyone to have the COVID vaccine to protect."

And HHM Health hopes it is pride, and protection, that other Dallas families will seek out as well.