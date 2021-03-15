North Texas hospitals mark COVID-19 anniversary as next vaccine stage begins

"There's a sense of hope, as more and more people are getting the vaccine," said Sheila Chhutani, MD of Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

DALLAS — Texas Health Resources held the first of what will be several COVID-19 commemorations this week marking the one-year anniversary of its arrival in North Texas and the toll it has taken on Texas Health patients and staff.

But, at the same time, there is optimism that as Texas enters its next vaccination phase that doctors and nurses will not see another COVID year like 2020.

"This ceremony marks one year of the pandemic," said Jim Parobek, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas to a small gathering of employees outside the front entrance of the hospital on Monday.

They held a moment of silence and offered prayers for the 110 COVID-19 patients who died in the past year at the hospital. Parobek says COVID-19 claimed two Texas Health employees as well.

Texas Health will be holding similar observances at most of its North Texas campuses this week. To date, Texas Health says it has treated 66,824 COVID-19 patients: 1,462 have died.

But even with those numbers, and the toll they have taken on hospital staff, the chief of the medical staff at the Dallas hospital is encouraged.

"At the very beginning it was fear, just because you just didn't know," said Sheila Chhutani, MD. "Now there's a sense of hope, as more and more people are getting the vaccine."

As of Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations are also available to Phase 1C, anyone over the age of 50 who was not included in the other initial stages.

"What I ask for people as more and more people have the ability to get the vaccine, is to trust the process," Chhutani said.

The caveat, of course, being vaccine supply and availability. Dallas Fair Park, for example, is open Monday thru Friday this week for second doses but only Monday through Tuesday for first doses: with first doses by confirmed appointments only.

A pace of vaccinations that concerns medical experts, especially now, with statewide restrictions lifted.

"We are operating that we will likely have another surge, due to people traveling for spring break," said Parobek. "And we're really concerned what's going to happen over the next couple of weeks. We don't want to see another surge and put this staff through more heartache than they've been through."

Parobek says upwards of 70% of the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas is now fully vaccinated.

"We will get through this," he said. "We just need a little more time."

Chhutani says she is fully vaccinated, as are her parents who live in Chicago. And, like everyone else, is hoping for a happy and safe reunion soon.

"And I so look forward to that and I know everybody else does. But I want everybody to do it safely."