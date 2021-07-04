Starting Wednesday, appointments aren't necessary to get vaccinated by Parkland at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse

DALLAS — Parkland officials have announced that people looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at their Ellis Davis Field House site will no longer need appointments.
Beginning Wednesday, people over the age of 16 will be able to receive a vaccine between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Parkland will still be scheduling appointments for people between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Minors must be accompanied by an adult, Parkland officials said.
The site is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 9191 S. Polk Street in Dallas.
