x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Vaccine

Starting Wednesday, appointments aren't necessary to get vaccinated by Parkland at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse

Starting Wednesday, people without an appointment can visit the drive-thru site between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to be immunized.
Credit: AP
A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DALLAS — Parkland officials have announced that people looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at their Ellis Davis Field House site will no longer need appointments.

Beginning Wednesday, people over the age of 16 will be able to receive a vaccine between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Parkland will still be scheduling appointments for people between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, Parkland officials said.

The site is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 9191 S. Polk Street in Dallas.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Related Articles