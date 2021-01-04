More than 400 first-dose vaccines available Thursday in Cedar Hill; no appointment needed

CEDAR HILL, Texas — The vaccine site hosted by Cedar Hill ISD and Methodist Charlton Medical Center is looking for people who need their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cedar Hill ISD officials said they have 1,100 doses but only 620 people have signed up for Thursday.
Open until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Teacher Learning Center
1533 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, 75104
These vaccines are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment needed, just bring a photo ID.
This vaccine is for people 16 years old and older.