Lose your vaccine card? Dallas County can help

Local officials have now made it easier to make sure you don't lose your vaccination cards.

DALLAS — It happens to the best of us. You forget your wallet at home, you leave your mask in the car, you misplace your keys, you don't know where your driver's license mysteriously ran off to.

And now, as the pandemic continues and the new booster shot becomes available, vaccination cards are yet another piece of paper we have to keep track of.

But if you live in Dallas County, local officials have now made it easier to make sure you don't lose your vaccination cards.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering replacement COVID-19 vaccination cards to anyone who has lost or misplaced their vaccination cards.

If you live in Dallas County and need to replace your card, all you have to do is call 972-692-2780 during the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. or email covidvaccine@dallascounty.org.