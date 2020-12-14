Long-term care industry leaders hopeful as COVID-19 vaccinations get underway

Long-term care residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccination. The long-term care community has been especially hard hit by the pandemic.

As the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in America, leaders in long-term care are hopeful it will help their communities hit hard by the pandemic. Long-term care residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccination.

Cheryl Harding is the president and CEO for James L West Center for Dementia Care in Fort Worth.

“It’s amazing that a vaccine was created this quickly,” Harding said. “We certainly have already been communicating with our families to let them know what we know.”

Harding is hopeful that the vaccination will be available to residents and staff in the next few weeks.

“We want everyone to be well informed and to make this very important decision because families will have to consent as to whether they would like their loved one to be vaccinated or not,” Harding said.

Dr. Janice Knebl is a chair of Geriatrics at the UNT Health Science Center.

“To be able to prevent this terrible virus, I believe is the important thing to do,” Knebl said. “My recommendation is for residents, patients living within long-term care facilities to accept this vaccination.”

But She said it will be equally important for staff to get the vaccine too.

“We can only protect the older adults so much with the vaccine, but if they keep getting exposed to people that are transmitting it, it won’t help us to the degree it needs to,” Knebl added.

She said immunizing workers will protect vulnerable populations by decreasing spread in the community.

“The workers live in the community. When your community has the spread you almost can’t keep it out,” she said.

Either way, Knebl is encouraged after a devastating year.

“If you look at the number of deaths to date across the United States, approximately 40% of the deaths have been in person’s living in long term care facilities,” Knebl said. “To make this vaccine available for the very vulnerable population in this first wave of giving the vaccine, I feel, is very, very positive.”

Harding says she will do whatever she can to make sure every family is able to make the best decision possible.