Local businesses provide incentives to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

Free burgers from Wingfield's and free water bottles from Walmart are among some of the items residents received while getting the vaccine at a clinic in Oak Cliff.

DALLAS — Some businesses and churches continue partnering to provide incentives for residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members at Bethel A.M.E. in Dallas were standing on the sidewalk outside the church and waving signs early Monday morning. They were trying to attract as many people as possible to their COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

”When the church is open, people feel safe,” said Pastor Dwayne Hysmith.

A team of pharmacy technicians from Walmart were busy inside the church’s hall. They were distributing doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Dwight Blocker lives nearby. He is among residents who have been waiting for vaccine clinics, like this, to come straight to the neighborhood.

“You have to bring it to the people,” Blocker said.

The vaccine clinic is part of a community partnership. So far, more than 50 percent of residents in Dallas County have received at least one dose of vaccine. However, demand for shots is decreasing. That is why city leaders and local businesses, in some of the area's most vulnerable communities, continue pushing to deliver doses of vaccine.

”Well, I think we cannot afford to get too comfortable,” said District 4 Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

Some businesses are offering incentives to those who stop by certain vaccine clinics. Walmart is handing out free water bottles and other items at the Bethel A.M.E. clinic and Beckley Saner Rec Center this week. Wingfield’s restaurant is serving its famous burgers from its food truck to those getting the vaccine from those same clinics this week.

“They see the community working together, hand in hand, to show to them that we are a team,” Hysmith explained.

The community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue in District 4 this week. Both Walmart & Wingfield’s will be at the following locations:

Monday, May 10, 2021

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bethel AME Church

1638 E. Ann Arbor Ave

Dallas, TX 75216

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beckley Saner Rec Center

114 W. Hobson Ave