Healthcare workers at Parkland receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

As one doctor spoke about being vaccinated, a COVID-19 patient coded and had to be resuscitated. Over the speakers, a voice said "code blue, acute care hospital."

DALLAS — On Tuesday morning, boxes of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas.

"I'm so excited. What a great, great day," said Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer at Parkland. "This is hope for the community."

The hope of the vaccine comes even as hospitals are working tirelessly to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

As Dr. Chang was speaking during a press conference, an announcement came over the hospital speakers. The voice said "code blue, acute care hospital."

Chang paused and informed journalists, "That was one of our COVID patients who needed to be resuscitated right now as you all are standing here. We have hope that we won't have to do that for too much longer."

Many healthcare workers at Parkland received their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine on Tuesday.

Perla Sanchez, a nurse in the COVID unit, was the first recipient.

"The last eight months have been some of the hardest," she said.

Sanchez said the vaccine makes her feel more secure as she continues to help patients.

TonyChris Nnaka, also a nurse in the COVID unit, thought about his patients as he received the vaccine.

"I'm just very privileged to be one of the first to receive it here at Parkland. It's an emotional moment to me," he said, "I'm thinking of my patients that were not able to get the vaccine."

Samantha Rowley, Senior Vice President of Surgical Services, described her days at the hospital during the pandemic: "Exhausting. Scary. Something we care to never do again."

She said she received the shot to set an example for the public.

Dolores Diaz, Nurse Manager for the HOMES Program, expressed relief after receiving her vaccine.

"This is something that we have all been waiting for," she said.

Dr. Chang, too, got his first dose. He described the frontline workers in that room.

"Every one of them has held a hand as that patient passed away. Every single one of them can tell you the pain that that is."

A vaccine clinic is set up for staff at Parkland Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 110 facitilies across Texas will receive more than 220,000 vaccine doses during the first week of distribution.