Garland hosting mass COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday; no appointment needed

DALLAS — The City of Garland Health Department will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, April 13.

It will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, located at 1029 E. Centerville Road.

The drive-thru event will provide citizens with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last. No appointment is needed.

To speed up the vaccination process, the city of Garland is asking people to print a vaccine registration form from the city's vaccine information webpage and to bring the completed form to the event.

Those who are due for their second Moderna dose will receive a notification when their appointment is scheduled, according to city officials.

For people 60 and older, they can get their vaccine at the Garland Public Health Clinic at 206 Carver Dr. without an appointment. Walk-ins are available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m.

Those who are medically unable to go to the clinic or a mass vaccination event may contact the Garland Health Department at 972-205-3900 to make alternative arrangements.