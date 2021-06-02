Fort Worth ISD board to consider partnership with Tarrant County for 2 drive-thru vaccine locations

One would be established at Billingsley Field House on Lancaster Avenue and the second would be at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD is looking to partner with Tarrant County on two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics, the district said Friday.

The district's Board of Education will consider a plan Tuesday that would put drive-thru clinics in the parking lots of two of its properties, according to district officials.

One would be established at Billingsley Field House on Lancaster Avenue and the second would be at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard.

The county would not pay to use the properties, and would have access to some of the onsite buildings. At the same time, the county would operate the clinics, handle vaccine delivery and provide security, the district said in a release.

Superintendent Kent Scribner said the district jumped at a chance to help with Tarrant County vaccination efforts.

“We are also hoping to soon see teachers and others on the front line of education during this pandemic moved up to receive the COVID vaccination as soon as possible, as I recently requested of Governor Abbott," he said in a statement.