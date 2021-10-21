Dallas County Health and Human Services offering free booster shots at Dallas College

If you, go, you might also get a $25 Walmart gift card.

DALLAS — As the CDC is still debating about mixing and matching booster shots, Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering the Pfizer booster shots to anyone. They’re even going around door to door, letting people know where to get the vaccine for free, and without waiting.

“I was shocked there was no line,” said pastor William Spearman.

For Spearman, from St. James Church in McKinney, getting that booster shot of Pfizer is important to him.

“As the pastor, I have to be the example,” Spearman said.

He’s setting the example for many members of his church who remain unvaccinated.

Spearman, like dozens of others, showed up to Dallas College’s Eastfield Campus, where they’re offering the Pfizer shots.

Construction worker Julio Marquez said he decided to get his first shot of the vaccine to protect his mom and his sister.

“For everybody, no scared, it’s safe,” Marquez said.

While the ⁦@CDCgov⁩ is deciding to mix & match vaccines, the ⁦⁦@DCHHS⁩ is offering free ⁦@pfizer⁩ 1,2& booster COVID-19 💉.



The incentive here, Dallas County residents will be getting a gift card for getting vaccinated.



⁦@wfaa⁩ pic.twitter.com/ECt7YP7qUg — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 21, 2021

And, in a push from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, anyone can show up to the college parking lot and get their first or second shot or booster shot of Pfizer. The vaccines are available to any Dallas County resident, or any other resident from a neighboring county or anyone in the state, according to DCHHS spokesperson Christian Grisales.

There are currently more than 1,400 people in Dallas hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department.

Across Dallas, health officials are trying to get these numbers lower by getting folks vaccinated.

“As an incentive, we are giving out Walmart gift cards for $25,” said Grisales.

Phyllis McKee is 93, and she's not taking any chances. “Go get the shot," she said. "It’s worth it. Why do you want to worry you might have to catch it?"

A reminder: you have to wait in between vaccines to get the booster shot.

“They told me I have to wait six months,” said Perla Alonso, who tried to get the booster shot.