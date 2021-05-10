Here's what counties and school districts plan to do now that Pfizer vaccine was authorized for 12 to 15-year-olds

The Texas Department of State Health Services said they believe 1.6 million people in Texas are in the 12 to 15 age group.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday to include additional districts.

Health departments and school districts in North Texas counties are getting ready to expand vaccines for teens.

The FDA announced Monday that it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15. Next, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet - currently set for Wednesday. Shots for kids could begin quickly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the advisory committee’s recommendation.

Before Monday's announcement, the FDA had only given Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose vaccine to be used on individuals 16 years of age and older.

Here's what counties and school districts are doing:

Collin County

The county’s health department is encouraging pediatricians to sign up to become vaccine providers.

The company that has been administering vaccines in the county for the health department, Curative, may be planning to reach out to all school districts in Collin County. They might offer mobile teams to vaccinate at the schools for students if they are eligible after approval, the county said.

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services says that parents and guardians can register their kids between 12-15 years old on the county’s registration site.

"Once a vaccine is approved for that age group, the County will reach out and invite those parents/guardians to schedule appointments on days we are offering Pfizer at the Fair Park location," the county said.

Denton County

Within Denton County, pharmacies and primary care providers, as well as Denton County Public Health, currently order vaccines.

Once the FDA and the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approve, and Texas DSHS updates their guidance, then Denton County Public Health will update the waitlist sign-up to allow for 12-year-olds and up.

While DCPH’s last mass vaccination clinic at TMS is this Friday, additional clinics are being planned throughout Denton County. As a reminder: Parents and guardians must accompany minors to their DCPH vaccine appointment.

Tarrant County

The county is encouraging parents to sign up their children for the vaccine with the Tarrant County Public Health Department or elsewhere.

The county will be offering the vaccination for kids 12 and older when the CDC approves it. Parents can pre-register their children at tarrantcounty.com/covidshot. They will be scheduled for their vaccination once the CDC approves the vaccine.

School district vaccine clinics:

Arlington ISD

In a letter to parents, the district said that on May 17, the Arlington Fire Department, in partnership with the Arlington ISD, will host a clinic at the district's new Athletics Center, 1001 E. Division St., from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.for students 16 years and older, parents and staff to get a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Important notes from the district:

Parents will need to be present with their children 12 years to 17 years old.

Families can drive themselves to the clinic, or transportation will be provided from each high school.

Vaccinations are not required.

May 17 is a pre-scheduled remote learning day without live instruction

Arlington ISD parents who are interested in getting a vaccine for themselves or for their children ages 12 - 17 (if approved for ages 12 - 15), please answer this short two-question survey to help the Arlington Fire Department approximate how many vaccines to order for the May 17 clinic.

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

The district says it is already working to provide a vaccine clinic for 16+ (Pfizer) in the district and "would love to open it up to ages 12+ if and when the CDC approves it," the district said.

As for the vaccine, the district says it has not had any discussions about requiring it nor do we have any intentions to do so.

Fort Worth ISD

The Fort Worth ISD said in a Facebook post that it has established a partnership with Texas Health Resources (THR) to provide COVID vaccinations for all interested students and family members, 16 years and older, free of charge.

Receipt of the vaccine is voluntary. Parents must provide written consent and accompany minor children receiving the vaccine. You can register individual family members at this link: (https://www.TexasHealth.org/FWISD). Following registration, you will receive an email/text to schedule a vaccination appointment for each family member at a time and THR location most convenient for you.

Garland ISD

If authorized, the district says it will provide opportunities for students 12 and older to get the vaccine. Students over the age of 16 have been given the opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine, the district says.

"We have partnered with many community outlets and our COVID-19 vaccine efforts have been successful," the district said.

Keller ISD

A vaccine clinic is being considered, but nothing has been officially decided at this point.