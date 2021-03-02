500 vaccines administered at The Theater at Grand Prairie Wednesday

The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving teamed up to administer 500 vaccines from the state Wednesday.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving teamed up to administer 500 vaccines from the state Wednesday.

The shots were given at The Theater at Grand Prairie over four hours.

Eligible, registered recipients received the shots inside the Grand Prairie facility or while sitting in their cars.

Those who received shots Wednesday in Grand Prairie told WFAA the process went smoothly.

“It’s almost scary that (it’s) so organized -- polite, courteous, and everybody in place,” said 93-year-old Ted Hoffmann.

“Didn’t have any problems at all,” Irving resident Vicki Penn said. “The shot didn’t even hurt.”

"I’m amazed I didn’t have to spend hours and hours (waiting)," said Irving resident Doris Moussa.

“We’ve proven that we can administer the vaccines quickly and efficiently,” said Irving Fire Emergency Management’s Robert Medford.

This Grand Prairie vaccine site is not a vaccine “hub.” They will open and administer vaccines as the state sends them.

“Hopefully, we’ll get the vaccine availability to become a hub in the near future. We’d like to transition this over to a drive-thru in the future,” Medford said. “But right now, we administer what we can get when we can get it.”

“We’re continuing to work with the state and advocate for as much vaccine as possible,” said Grand Prairie Emergency Management Coordinator Chase Wheeler.

Officials believe a vaccine site in this area was needed.

“On the westside of Dallas County, there were no sites that are large to be able to accommodate (vaccine recipients),” Wheeler said. “It’s just a great location.”