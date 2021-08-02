Federal COVID-19 vaccine 'Super Sites' could be headed to Dallas, Houston, Gov. Abbott says

There would initially be two sites administering 5,000 to 6,000 additional vaccinations per day, Abbott said. They'd both operate seven days a week for eight weeks.

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that some larger COVID-19 vaccination sites could be on the way to parts of Texas as the state tries to increase the number of residents being immunized.

In a tweet, Abbott said Texas is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to create what he called "Super Sites" for administering vaccinations.

As of Monday morning, more than 2.4 million Texas residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while almost 800,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Texas has an estimated population of 29 million.

There would initially be two "super sites" with the ability to administer 5,000 to 6,000 vaccinations per day, Abbott said. They both would operate seven days a week for eight weeks.

These initial sites would likely be in Dallas and Houston, with the possibility of expanding to other locations, according to Abbott.

Abbott did not say how long it take for these sites would be up and running, or where exactly in either city they would be operating.

Two weeks ago, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said a federally-run FEMA site could help speed up the county's ability to provide vaccinations.