COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts continue across North Texas as the state prepares to reopen

A Dallas man launched the website findashot.org to help residents find pharmacy appointments for the vaccine.

DALLAS — Food distribution efforts continue in communities across North Texas. Churches, community groups and other organizations are committed to helping families make ends meet during the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine registration also remains top of mind.

"It is the number one concern of mine,” Leslie Armijo said, as she wrapped up another day of vaccine registration efforts.

Community organizers like Armijo, and others, have been hitting the streets for weeks. She has been visiting some of Dallas’ most vulnerable communities and COVID-19 hot spots. She has been registering hundreds of residents for the vaccine.

“Today, I was out here, there were a number of people that didn’t even know about the registration at all. They were like, 'What vaccine? What are you talking about?' It’s an education and access issue,” said Armijo.

Community organizers say there is a greater sense of urgency now, with Governor Greg Abbott announcing he is lifting the state’s mask mandate and allowing Texas to reopen at 100% beginning next week.

“It did change my sense of urgency. We’ve got to get out of here. We’ve got to get everyone registered. At least give everyone the access to registration,” added Armijo.

So far, around 11% of Dallas County’s population has received the COVID-19 vaccine. County staff reported seeing a bump in registration on Wednesday, though they can’t confirm it the increase is due to the governor’s controversial announcement this week.

Tarrant County is still reviewing its numbers.

Meantime, as vaccine distribution efforts continue at sites across North Texas, one Dallas man launched a website called findashot.org.

“It’s free for anyone who wants to log on,” said the site’s creator David Newell.

The website searches a variety of pharmacies in specific regions across 47 states, for available vaccine appointments.

"It was born out of the frustration I had trying to help my parents find an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Newell.

Newell said he believes the site could be useful for anyone looking for options, especially knowing county waiting lists for some vaccine hubs are long.