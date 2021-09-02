Here's what you need to know Monday about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas

There will be more vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway and a new site at TCU's stadium. Fort Worth ISD leaders will vote on plans for a site.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Here's the latest news on the vaccine rollout in North Texas.

In Fort Worth, there will be additional vaccine clinics this week at Texas Motor Speedway and at Texas Christian University's Amon G. Carter Stadium.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth ISD leaders will vote on a vaccine site partnership with the county.

In Dallas, people waited in long lines for a "soft launch" of a vaccine drive-thru at Fair Park Monday.

Meanwhile, Collin County leaders voted to temporarily suspend vaccine sign-ups so they can better handle the ones who are already on the waitlist.

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting three more days of vaccine clinics

Texas Motor Speedway will host three more days of vaccine clinics starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and continuing on Thursday and Friday.

There will be more than 22,000 first and second doses available this week by appointment only through Denton County Public Health.

Last week, more than 27,000 doses were administered over three days through a 16-lane drive-thru program where residents remained in their vehicles to receive the vaccines.

Here is this week's schedule. The vaccines are appointment-only:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The speedway also needs volunteers for future clinics. If interested, go here to join the Medical Reserve Corps.

New vaccine hub will be hosted at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas Christian University, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth and Tarrant County Public Health are collaborating for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, officials announced Monday.

The site will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Feb. 13 with 1,000 vaccines.

The site will be at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium parking lots and people will stay in their vehicles to receive a vaccine.

All patients must have an appointment; walk-ups or drive-ups without an appointment will be turned away.

The site will serve those who are registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through Tarrant County Public Health and/or those who are registered through Baylor Scott & White Health.

Baylor Scott & White Health will notify patients 48 hours prior to their appointment time.

Officials expect to serve up to 2,500 residents a day at full capacity.

Collin County to suspend vaccine registrations

Commissioners voted Monday during the Collin County Commissioners Court to temporarily suspend vaccine registrations. It's unclear when that will begin.

There were approximately 271,863 people on the wait list as of 1 p.m. Monday, however, Collin County is receiving 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

The commissioners hope that temporarily suspending the sign ups will keep the system from getting backed up as they focus on groups 1A and 1B.

Fair Park begins 'soft launch' for vaccine drive-thru

The Fair Park vaccination site rolled out a “soft launch” of its drive-thru vaccination process Monday, Dallas County officials said.

A spokesperson said people who received shots through the drive-thru Monday were mostly people receiving their second doses. Tuesday is the official launch of drive-thru.

There was a long line to get into Fair Park. It wrapped around a white tent, which is where shots were given to people sitting in their cars. FEMA employees were seen working in the parking lot.

Some people, who waited in line for shots through the drive-thru, told WFAA they sat in their cars for over four hours before receiving a shot.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins acknowledged Monday’s challenges in a tweet saying, “I’m sorry the lines at Fair Park are so long today. We are all hands-on-deck trying to speed it up. To help, we have opened some of the drive-thru lanes that were to officially open tomorrow. If you’re in line with an appointment or here for the second shot, you will get a shot today.”

I’m sorry the lines at fair park are so long today. We are all hands on deck trying to speed it up. Ro help, we have opened some of the drive thru lanes that were to officially open tommorow. If your in line with an appointment or here for second shot, you will get a shot today. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 8, 2021

While many were frustrated, they also admitted the drive-thru option is convenient for those with mobility issues.

Jean Collins drove her mother-in-law, Esther Lerma, to get a shot at Fair Park Monday.

“Her feet hurt a lot, so (standing in line) is not really a good option for us. So that’s why I wanted to do the drive-thru option,” Collins said.

Larry Beachum and his friend, Ralph Byerly, waited in their car for over three hours Monday.

“Last time for the first shot, we were here almost two hours standing,” Beachum said. “And that was just such an ordeal.”

Here's how many doses North Texas will get this week

Collin County hub locations including the Allen and McKinney fire departments, county health services and Baylor Scott and White Plano will receive in total 10,600 doses.

Dallas County has six hub locations: Baylor Medical Center Dallas, City of Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Garland Health Department, Parkland and UT Southwestern. Between those six hubs, there will be more than 41,000 doses to distribute across the county.

Denton County Public Health will receive 9,750 doses next week.

In Tarrant County three hub providers will receive a total of 25,750 doses. Those are the Arlington Fire Department, Tarrant County Health, and Texas Health.

There are a few smaller hubs in North Texas as well, including:

Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie will have 2,500 doses.

TMC Bonham in Fannin County will have 975 doses.

Cleburne Fire Department in Johnson County will receive 1,000 doses.

Paris-Lamar County Health will receive 1,000 doses.

Corsicana-Navarro Public Health will receive 1,500 doses.

Parker County Health will receive 1,950 doses.

FWISD to consider plan to partner with Tarrant County for vaccine hubs

Fort Worth ISD is planning to partner with Tarrant County Public Health to set up two drive-thru vaccine sites for people in 1A and 1B.

It will be voted on during Tuesday's FWISD board meeting.

Under the agreement, Fort Worth ISD will provide the space and access to some of the District's buildings onsite. Tarrant County, meanwhile, will provide for the operation of the clinics, vaccination delivery and safety and security.