No appointments required at COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth and MedStar are holding a community vaccine clinic Wednesday for those in eligible groups.

Officials said no appointments are necessary and up to 1,000 vaccines will be available.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine are not required to pre-register for the clinic, according to a news release.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center on 6201 Beaty Street in Fort Worth.

MedStar officials are encouraging people to park across the street at Handley Field. They ask that the community center parking lot be reserved for those who have difficulty walking or require the use of wheelchairs.

The clinic is for one day only, officials said. Beginning next week, Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults on March 29.

While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine, officials announced Tuesday.