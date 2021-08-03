COVID-19 updates: More than 3,500 Arlington ISD educators, staff members to get vaccinated

Teachers and staff members will get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday at the Esports Stadium Arlington.

The effort to vaccinate teachers is underway for educators at Arlington ISD.

More than 3,500 teachers, administrators and support staff have registered.

The event is in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department.

The district has approximately 10,000 employees, including substitute teachers and part-time workers. Everyone in the district is eligible to receive the vaccine if they have not been previously vaccinated, the district said.

Across Texas, millions have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But the state still has one of the lowest per capita vaccination rates in the country, CDC data showed Monday.

Texas vaccine data as of Monday morning, according to the state health department:

6,750,339 doses administered

4,361,563 people with at least one vaccine dose

2,394,362 people fully vaccinated

10,879,585 doses allocated

8,342,775 doses shipped

Denton County

No-show rates for the COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Denton County are 25%.

The team actively monitors the rate and books slots to account for the average no-show rate to maximize the vaccine stock, a spokesperson said.

The county so far has 115,751 people who have had at least one dose, according to the state health department.

So far, 69,979 people in the county have been fully vaccinated.

The county has an estimated population of 697,330 people 16 years and older.

